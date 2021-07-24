Rally (RLY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $82.05 Million

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 24th. Rally has a total market capitalization of $82.05 million and $3.95 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rally has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rally coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001132 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00039355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.56 or 0.00126613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00143079 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,347.62 or 0.99843252 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.38 or 0.00876064 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally launched on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 210,649,083 coins. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

