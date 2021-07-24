Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.40.

RPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $297,817.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at $542,113.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,519 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $443,562.03. Insiders sold 82,256 shares of company stock valued at $6,968,691 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 100.0% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 26.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 2.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 109.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $115.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Rapid7 has a one year low of $54.63 and a one year high of $115.97.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

