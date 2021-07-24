Rate3 Price Up 2.8% This Week (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. In the last week, Rate3 has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One Rate3 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Rate3 has a total market capitalization of $869,924.31 and approximately $118,434.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Buying and Selling Rate3

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

