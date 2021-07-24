Ratecoin (XRA) Market Cap Reaches $83,872.24

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded up 35.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Ratecoin has a market cap of $83,872.24 and approximately $68.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ratecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ratecoin has traded up 41.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Ratecoin Coin Profile

Ratecoin (CRYPTO:XRA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. Ratecoin’s official website is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html . Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ratecoin’s official message board is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Buying and Selling Ratecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ratecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ratecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

