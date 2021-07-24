Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Trading Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $2.93 million and $46,871.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,285.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,180.59 or 0.06360170 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.88 or 0.01332596 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.88 or 0.00367160 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00142879 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $208.18 or 0.00607195 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00008550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.19 or 0.00373885 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.50 or 0.00293141 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic (CRYPTO:RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

