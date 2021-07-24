Raydium Price Tops $2.87 on Major Exchanges (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $162.36 million and approximately $5.35 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for $2.87 or 0.00008454 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Raydium has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Raydium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00039208 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00124034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.81 or 0.00143540 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,370.22 or 1.01068946 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.15 or 0.00873802 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,476,833 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.