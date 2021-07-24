Raymond James Begins Coverage on GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

Equities research analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Macquarie cut their price objective on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.43.

NASDAQ:GDS traded down $7.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.67. 8,028,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,488,709. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of -77.92 and a beta of 1.03. GDS has a 1 year low of $59.81 and a 1 year high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that GDS will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in GDS by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,873,000 after purchasing an additional 28,374 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in GDS by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,816,000 after purchasing an additional 12,827 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in GDS by 20.6% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in GDS by 20.5% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in GDS by 275.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

