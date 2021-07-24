RED Market Cap Reaches $541,369.91 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One RED coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RED has a total market cap of $541,369.91 and $19,773.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RED has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.55 or 0.00366591 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008543 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000571 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000037 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

