Redd Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $498,877.00 (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Redd coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,956.13 or 1.00016559 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00033499 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006119 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00051994 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000783 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00009945 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Redd

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

