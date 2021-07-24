ReddCoin (RDD) Price Tops $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 24th. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $48.47 million and $110,469.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,914.20 or 1.00022316 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00033964 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $407.12 or 0.01200695 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.19 or 0.00369222 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.95 or 0.00421586 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006125 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00052166 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

