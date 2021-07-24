RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Price Hits $0.0422 on Exchanges

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. RedFOX Labs has a total market capitalization of $55.32 million and $2.73 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be bought for about $0.0422 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.25 or 0.00290128 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00126273 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.15 or 0.00152427 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006847 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000810 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RFOX is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

