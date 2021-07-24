Redrow (LON:RDW) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Redrow plc (LON:RDW)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 647.80 ($8.46). Redrow shares last traded at GBX 645 ($8.43), with a volume of 430,818 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital increased their price target on Redrow from GBX 745 ($9.73) to GBX 790 ($10.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Redrow from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Redrow from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 820 ($10.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Redrow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 726.38 ($9.49).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 651.48.

In other news, insider Richard Akers bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 679 ($8.87) per share, for a total transaction of £203,700 ($266,135.35).

About Redrow (LON:RDW)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

