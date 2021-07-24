Redwood Investment Management LLC Buys 3,885 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,160 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Microsoft from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on Microsoft from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $300.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.96.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $289.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $289.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $263.60. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

