Refinable (FINE) Market Cap Hits $8.22 Million

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. Refinable has a market cap of $8.22 million and $444,634.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Refinable has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One Refinable coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000591 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00040416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00104037 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00139242 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,846.46 or 0.99958006 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.87 or 0.00900380 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

