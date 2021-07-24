Refinable (FINE) Market Cap Hits $9.04 Million

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 24th. One Refinable coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000644 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Refinable has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. Refinable has a total market cap of $9.04 million and $361,839.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00039043 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00123492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00142448 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,056.73 or 0.99584783 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $299.27 or 0.00875104 BTC.

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars.

