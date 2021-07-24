Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its position in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,188 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $439,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at $648,858.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $709,268.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Regal Beloit stock opened at $132.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Regal Beloit Co. has a 12 month low of $89.76 and a 12 month high of $159.64.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $814.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Regal Beloit’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.88%.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

