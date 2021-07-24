REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 827,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,823 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.95% of REGENXBIO worth $28,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $35.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.18. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $50.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.07). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 77.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The company had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.97 million. Research analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RGNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $180,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,425,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

