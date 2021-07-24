Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Position Reduced by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 56.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,301 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 383,453 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $6,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,102,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,198,000 after purchasing an additional 377,111 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,574,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,717,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,764,000 after purchasing an additional 797,476 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 44.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,049,000 after buying an additional 2,172,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,204,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,186,000 after buying an additional 423,142 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RF opened at $19.10 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.00.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

In related news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price objective on the stock. Compass Point increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.35.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

