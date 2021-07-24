Reinvent Technology Partners Z (NYSE:RTPZ) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Z (NYSE:RTPZ) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,506 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.50% of Reinvent Technology Partners Z worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Z during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Z during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Z during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Z during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,685,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Z during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,065,000. 47.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RTPZ opened at $9.98 on Friday. Reinvent Technology Partners Z has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97.

Reinvent Technology Partners Z focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

