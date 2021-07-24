Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.80.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $28.80 price objective on shares of Relx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 18th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

OTCMKTS:RLXXF opened at $28.75 on Friday. Relx has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.18.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

