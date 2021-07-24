Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 15,300 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 63.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of World Fuel Services worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the 4th quarter worth about $27,263,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,959,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $561,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $268,288,000 after buying an additional 510,196 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 242.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after buying an additional 359,210 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

INT stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.31. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $37.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.92.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 0.48%. Equities research analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

INT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other World Fuel Services news, CEO Michael J. Kasbar bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $314,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 878,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,585,747.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey Paul Smith sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,315.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,628 shares of company stock worth $1,861,897 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.