Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 21,700 Shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Investar worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Investar by 53.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Investar by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Investar by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Investar by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 593,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after acquiring an additional 11,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Investar by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ISTR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Investar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

ISTR stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.62. Investar Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Investar had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 million. Analysts forecast that Investar Holding Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Investar’s payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

