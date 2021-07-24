Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 240,955 Shares of Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) by 75.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,955 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.76% of Calithera Biosciences worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CALA. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 338.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 13,094 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. 71.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 10th.

NASDAQ:CALA opened at $2.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.13. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $6.18.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Calithera Biosciences Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA).

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.