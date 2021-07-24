Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 26,900 Shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Carter Bankshares worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CARE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $1,653,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $1,396,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,150,000 after purchasing an additional 73,434 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 43,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $294,000. 34.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carter Bankshares stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.30. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $35.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.39 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Carter Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CARE has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $16.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James cut Carter Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Carter Bankshares Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

