Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 39,700 Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.81% of DiaMedica Therapeutics worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 23.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 24,769 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 27.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 22,642 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 29,433 shares in the last quarter. 29.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMAC opened at $3.69 on Friday. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.23.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Equities analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

