Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 37,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $80.77 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $56.76 and a 1-year high of $83.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.95.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

