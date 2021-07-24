Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 6,514 Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at $109,180,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 90.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 967,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,224,000 after acquiring an additional 459,332 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the first quarter worth $36,250,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 25.4% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 842,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,423,000 after acquiring an additional 170,709 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 37.3% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 400,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,611,000 after acquiring an additional 108,900 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.25.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $224.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $178.60 and a 52-week high of $226.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.27.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

In other Nordson news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,414.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

