Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 16,200 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 218.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 238.9% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000.

NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $57.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.17. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $42.03 and a 52-week high of $59.91.

