Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Shares in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of Adtalem Global Education at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATGE opened at $35.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $280.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.31 million. As a group, analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 128,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $4,945,268.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,844 shares in the company, valued at $11,942,626.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte acquired 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.04 per share, for a total transaction of $245,088.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,328. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 386,144 shares of company stock valued at $14,917,122 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

