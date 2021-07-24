Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 15,892 Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Glaukos in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 566.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter worth about $148,000.

NYSE:GKOS opened at $49.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.98 and a beta of 1.73. Glaukos Co. has a 52-week low of $39.58 and a 52-week high of $99.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.60.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.82 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 34.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Glaukos news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $411,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair lowered Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.86.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

