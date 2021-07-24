Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 306,000 Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 306,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Genprex at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GNPX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Genprex by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,965,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 58,447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Genprex by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 19,619 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Genprex by 620.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 98,065 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Genprex by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genprex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 341,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

Genprex stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. Genprex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $7.72. The firm has a market cap of $144.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of -0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.46.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02).

About Genprex

Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Its technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new therapies for patient populations with cancer and diabetes who currently have limited treatment options.

