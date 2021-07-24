Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Holdings in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 72.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,576 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.30% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPSI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1,326.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 202.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 52.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPSI. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

In other news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $100,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,054,592.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $33,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,037.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,316 shares of company stock worth $854,916 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $456.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.55. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $36.37.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.16 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

