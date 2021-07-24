Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.20% of Gossamer Bio worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 845,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after acquiring an additional 68,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOSS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.43.

GOSS stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $15.08. The company has a market capitalization of $564.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 15.82, a quick ratio of 15.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps; and in Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

