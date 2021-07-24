Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,802 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Argo Group International worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARGO stock opened at $50.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.91. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $32.54 and a twelve month high of $58.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $510.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is -193.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARGO shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.81.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

