Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 50.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,834 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.16% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 14,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.48. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $19.62.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.