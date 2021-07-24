Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.19% of Ellington Financial worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 62,789 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 284,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 63,597 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Financial stock opened at $18.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 30.47, a current ratio of 30.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. Ellington Financial Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $793.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.81.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 172.10%. The company had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.32 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.43%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EFC shares. UBS Group lowered Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ellington Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.06.

Ellington Financial Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

