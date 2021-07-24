Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Holdings in Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,052,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,007 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.00% of Emerson Radio worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Radio in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 6.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Emerson Radio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

MSN stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93. Emerson Radio Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $2.60. The stock has a market cap of $29.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.32.

Emerson Radio Profile

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

