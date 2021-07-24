Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stake in cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) by 210.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,683 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.65% of cbdMD worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of cbdMD by 58.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,284,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,456,000 after purchasing an additional 844,403 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of cbdMD by 173.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 608,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 385,667 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of cbdMD by 227.5% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 161,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 112,035 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in cbdMD by 42.3% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 94,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 28,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in cbdMD in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

YCBD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised cbdMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.25 target price (down previously from $4.10) on shares of cbdMD in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

cbdMD stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88. cbdMD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $6.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.21). cbdMD had a negative net margin of 79.89% and a negative return on equity of 35.34%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that cbdMD, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

cbdMD Company Profile

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD and Paw CBD. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

