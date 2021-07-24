Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 76.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1,038.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 29.3% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 14.7% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

In other news, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at $6,093,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $563,600.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,095.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,514 shares of company stock worth $1,977,540. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $62.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.39 and a 52-week high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.91 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Altra Industrial Motion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.