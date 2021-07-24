Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) by 157.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,894 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.36% of Theratechnologies worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $365,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the first quarter worth $384,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the first quarter worth $114,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the first quarter worth $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on THTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Theratechnologies in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Theratechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.83.

Theratechnologies stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $331.50 million, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.65. Theratechnologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 112.84% and a negative net margin of 37.10%. Research analysts predict that Theratechnologies Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

