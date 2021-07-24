Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $7,099,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 46.1% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,572,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,199 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IGOV stock opened at $52.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.87. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.78 and a 52 week high of $55.97.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.