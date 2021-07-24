Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.53% of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 46,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 17,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 112,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Stainless & Alloy Products alerts:

USAP opened at $10.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.47. The stock has a market cap of $97.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.55.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.