Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 86.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 357,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter worth $2,836,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 65,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 11,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 18,782 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VSH stock opened at $21.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.68. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $764.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.61 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.30%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

