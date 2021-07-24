Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 114.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in ResMed by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 26,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 17,070 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in ResMed by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,374 shares of company stock valued at $8,699,930 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RMD shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $259.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $230.39. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.72 and a fifty-two week high of $260.25.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.47 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

