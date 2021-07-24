Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 82.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 68,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.09% of Dine Brands Global worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIN. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CL King lifted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.27.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $44,082.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,825.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $78.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.28. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.77 and a fifty-two week high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.45 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

