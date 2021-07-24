Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 80,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.18% of Glatfelter at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLT. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Glatfelter during the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Glatfelter during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 393.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 18,266 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Glatfelter from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of GLT stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.22. Glatfelter Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The company has a market capitalization of $626.75 million, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Glatfelter had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $225.67 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from Glatfelter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate, consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

