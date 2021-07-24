Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 126,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.13% of Adverum Biotechnologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADVM shares. Lifesci Capital lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $2.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.46. The company has a market cap of $231.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.20. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

