Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 95,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of Brandywine Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,469,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 67.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 125,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 50,916 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 30.4% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 30,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,200,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 263,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,740 shares during the period.

NYSE:BDN opened at $13.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $15.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 59.59% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Brandywine Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.68%.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $119,357.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 222,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,339,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BDN shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

