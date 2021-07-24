Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 18,507 Shares of Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,507 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.02% of Hennessy Advisors worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hennessy Advisors by 52.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares during the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hennessy Advisors alerts:

Shares of HNNA stock opened at $9.32 on Friday. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $68.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $7.93 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th.

About Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors, Inc engages in managing, servicing and marketing open-end mutual funds branded as the Hennessy Funds. It manages domestic equity, multi-asset, or sector and specialty products. The company was founded on February 1, 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Advisors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Advisors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.