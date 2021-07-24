Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Shares in BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 305,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.82% of BioCardia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CM Management LLC raised its holdings in BioCardia by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 313,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 83,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in BioCardia in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BioCardia by 175.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 39,611 shares in the last quarter. 18.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCardia stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. BioCardia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $8.60. The firm has a market cap of $62.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 108.90% and a negative net margin of 8,744.45%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioCardia, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

BCDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BioCardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Dawson James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BioCardia in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and ALLOGENEIC cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

